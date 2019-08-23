|
|
Luckey Lloyd Green, 79, leaves behind his brother Maurice (Happy) Green, his granddaughters, Tanner Jean and Taylor Elise, his great-granddaughter, Grace Lynn, and his son, Tod. W. Green. Luckey is preceded in death by his daughter, Bambi Lynn Green.When Luckey wasn't working he was either hunting, fishing, or drinking a beer somewhere. He loved his family unconditionally and was proud to be an American. He loved the friends he had and absolutely adored all the children in his life.Services will be held at the Woodland Cemetery in Woodland, on Friday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 23 to Sept. 6, 2019