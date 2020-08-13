Lucy Z. Garcia passed away peacefully August 5, 2020 at her home in Martinez, CA. She was 82 years young. Born in Woodland, CA on April 28, 1938, Lucy was one of 9 Zaragoza siblings. She is the daughter of Frank and Ramona Zaragoza. Lucy attended Woodland schools and graduated from Woodland High School in 1956. After high school, Lucy would work for the University of California, Davis for over 30 years until her first retirement. After retiring from Davis, she would go on to fulfill one of her long term goals of attending college, and demonstrating that it is never too late, she would go on to earn her Bachelors of Science in Rhetoric and Communication from the University of California, Davis in 1993. After graduating with honors from Davis, Lucy would go on to work several years in the biotechnology industry. She retired a second time in 2004. Lucy had a passion for travel, sports, fun and adventure. She would travel the globe, visiting five continents and over 100 cities. She attended countless national and international professional tennis tournaments with her friends and sister Rosie Ramirez. Lucy was vibrant and always lived life to the fullest. She had an incredible sense of humor and treasured her friendship with many of her life long friends in Woodland. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She brought joy, enthusiasm and fun to any family gathering, and her smile would light up the room. Lucy was preceded in death by her sisters, Bertha Mata and Clara Rios and her brother, Jess Zaragoza. She is survived by her daughter ,Gina Inks and son-in-law, Shawn Inks; her son, Mark Garcia and daughter-in-law Linda Garcia; her grandsons, Jordan and Blake Garcia and Jared and Stephen Inks; granddaughter, Jackie Garcia; her sisters Rosie and Celia Ramirez; her brothers, Gilbert, Joe and Eulalio Zaragoza; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lucy was a rock of her family and will be sorely missed. An outdoor funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2 at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA (masks required), followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 860 West Street, Woodland, CA at 11 a.m. (masks required). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lucy can be made to John Muir Health Foundation-Lung Health, 1400 Treat Blvd., Walnut Creek, CA 94597. (www.givehealthjmh.org
