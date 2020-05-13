Lupe Roa
Lupe Roa, a longtime resident of Woodland, passed away to be with the Lord at the age of 98 on Monday, April 27. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Stollwood Convalescent Hospital. She was born on November 14, 1921, in Central New Mexico to Jesus and Alejandra Martinez. Lupe was one of nine siblings, who were also her best friends, and naturally fell into a caretaking role for them and her extended family. She married Refugio (Rafael) Roa on April 19, 1958, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Woodland. They shared 40 beautiful years of marriage before Refugio passed in 1999. Lupe took pleasure in gardening and preparing meals that brought her family together. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lupe devoted her life to God and family. She was admired for her quiet, calm, and giving personality by everyone she met. She will forever be remembered for her loving, kind, generous, and warm heart. Lupe lived a long, happy, and healthy life. She will be deeply missed, but always in our hearts. Lupe is survived by her daughters, Mary (Pete) Roa from Natomas, CA; Natalie (George) Michel and Josie (Stephen) Yaklich; siblings, Natividad Torres, Irene Martinez, and David Martinez; grandchildren Kenneth (Nortia) Miller from Jacksonville, NC; Sarah Miller from Sacramento, CA, Sierra (Alex) Castillo from Elk Grove, CA, Stephanie (Ricardo) Michel and Julia Yaklich; great-grandchildren Sienna Campbell-Miller, Izaiah Miller, Isaac Miller, Frederick Castillo, and Penelope Castillo; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, Refugio Roa; son, Ronald Roa; parents, Jesus and Alejandra Martinez; siblings, Luis (Catalina) Martinez, Benjamin (Maria) Martinez, Eduardo (Rita) Martinez, Margarita (Manuel) Arteche, and Delfina Martinez; brothers-in-law, Bill Martinez and Evaristo Torres, and sister-in-law Lydia Martinez. A special thank you to Stollwood staff, Dr. Rigoberto Barba, and Father Jonathan Molina. The burial will be private. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family plans to hold a memorial mass in Lupe's honor at a later date. Donations can be made in her honor to: Northern California Chapter/Alzheimer's Association, Breast Cancer Foundation/Susan G. Komen and Yolo Hospice.
Published in Daily Democrat on May 13, 2020.
