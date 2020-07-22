Lydia Juvera Carrillo passed in the comfort of her own home in Woodland on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.Born August 17, 1952 in Tucson, AZ, she had been a Yolo County resident for 50 years. She graduated from Broderick High School and shortly after received her Cosmetology license. She retired from the Health Education Counsel after serving her community for over 15 years. Lydia was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and is deeply loved by all her family and friends. Lydia is survived by her daughters, Letticia Melgoza and Araceli Wilcox; sons, Robert Jr. and Daniel Carrillo; grandchildren, Adriana and Gabriela Carrillo, Sophia and Robin Wilcox, Nataly and Laura Melgoza, Christopher Smith; and great-grandchildren, Araceli Marie and Braedon McGloughlin. Also surviving is her sister, Artemisa Perez; stepbrothers, Estevan and Gilbert Olvera and stepsister, Rachel Pallanes. Mrs. Carrillo was married to Roberto Z. Carrillo for 33 years and survived her late husband by 15 years. Lydia was preceded in death by her nana, Angelita Vargas; parents, Angel G. and Josefine V. Juvera; stepmother, Ernestina Juvera; her tia, Lilly Gallegos; brothers, Manuel, Joe Angel Jr. and Raul Juvera; stepsister, Santa C. Amador; and granddaughter, Emmah Melgoza. A viewing will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 at McNary's Chapel with services provided by Seventh Day Adventist Church and the burial to follow on Wednesday, July 29 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery. All are welcome to join us in celebrating this remarkable and precious life that touched all who knew her.