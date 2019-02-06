|
|
Our beloved papa, Manuel Arellano passed peacefully at 97 years of age on Jan. 18, surrounded by his family.He was a proud World War II veteran. He was the most caring and generous family man with the most amazing sense of humor.He leaves behind quite a legacy, five children; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 13 great great granchildren, and his most prized possession, George.We love you Turkey, and know that you are up there with Charlotte and your siblings, Vincent, Christina, and Jovina.Burial will be at St. Josephs Cemetery, 860 West St., Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. Celebration of life will be held at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 29 Elliot St., on Feb. 9, at 4 p.m.
W00127880-image-1.jpg,W00127880-image-2.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019