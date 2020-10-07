Manuela "Millie" Ruiz Cortopassi passed peacefully at her Woodland home on October 1, 2020, with her sister and angel caregiver Josephine Ruiz at her side. Millie celebrated the actual day of her 90th birthday on September 7 with a small circle of neighbors gathered by her bedside. As the story goes, Millie was born on September 7, 1930 in Winters to Manuela (Silvan) and Bernardo Ruiz, but her father didn't apply for a birth certificate until a month later, making October 7 her official date of birth and the one celebrated throughout her life. She was one of 15 children, 12 who lived to adulthood creating a large and close-knit family who often gathered at family reunions to toast their mother Manuela Ruiz who lived to be 100. Millie married Alfred Cortopassi on June 26, 1952 and together they raised four sons, Jeffery, Dennis, Kirk and Peter. Their home was always the center of activity for the boys and their friends, with lively Risk games when they where younger to competitive cards as they grew older. Family on both sides were always welcomed into the Cortopassi home for delicious meals, conversations and card games that lasted well into the night. Millie was known for her cooking, learning the traditional Spanish cuisine from her mother and Italian fare from her two sisters-in-law. A beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend to many, Millie dedicated her life to her family, her home and tending a natural garden with towering redwood trees, a mix of plantings and whimsical paraphernalia in unexpected nooks and crannies. Whatever she stuck in the ground flourished, a talent she passed along to her dear son Peter, who passed in 1996. Besides cooking, Millie enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint and sewing clothes and novelty items like denim pillows, aprons, doll clothes, fabric blocks and Christmas stockings. She repurposed leftover denim jeans before it was fashionable. Grandchildren who spent summers with Millie and Fred swam for hours in the backyard pool, played games, learned simple cooking and sewing skills and felt loved and cherished by their adoring grandparents. Millie always kept in touch with extended family around the country and in turn, she was remembered by many phone calls, cards and visits. She had a charismatic personality that drew people in and a kind and generous spirit that kept them close. Millie was preceded in death by her husband Alfred and her son, Peter. She is survived and will be dearly missed by Jeff Cortopassi (Marianne) of Phoenix, AZ, Kirk Cortopassi (Beth) of Los Banos, CA and Dennis Cortopassi of Woodland; grandchildren, Nicholas (Lizzy), Katie, Jared (Alexi), Chase (Adariana) and Bryant and five great-grandchildren. Millie is survived by siblings, Josephine Ruiz, Antoinette Alves and Tony Ruiz (Helen), all of Woodland, and Rita Frost (Palmer) of Battle Creek, MI. She will be laid to rest with her husband Fred at Woodland's Monument Hill Memorial Park during a private family gathering. A future celebration of life will be held in Fall, 2021.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Millie's honor may be sent to Mercy Hospice, 9912 Business Park Drive, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95827 or a favorite charity
