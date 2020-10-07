On September 30, 2020, Margaret Corcoran Fletcher passed away peacefully at 92 years old. Margaret was primarily a stay at home mom until she entered the first Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) program in Woodland at age 39. She continued her education; obtaining her degree as a Registered Nurse (RN) and earning the highest score on California State Nursing Exam for both LVN and RN degrees. She obtained certification in Emergency Room Nursing, spending her entire career at Woodland Memorial Hospital.Margaret was a lifelong Yolo County native who had many accomplishments. Margaret obtained a pilot's license before turning 16. In high school she was a member of the Civil Air Patrol during WWII. After saving up money from working on the family farm, she moved to Woodland via the local school bus where she secured a room in a boarding house and found a job as an operator for the local phone company. Margaret was a faithful servant of Christ. Margaret gives God and her grandfather, D.R. McGregor, the credit for her lifelong walk with Jesus. Margaret was one of 12 children who lived on an active farm. Her grandfather arrived in the wee hours of the morning to help the kids complete their chores so he could take them to church. Her grandfather's love for Christ spread throughout her family and is shared by all siblings, children and their families. Margaret was kind and loving and always helping others. She cared for her parents and her in-laws as they aged. She became an anchor for her entire family. She was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church serving as Sunday school teacher, treasurer, deaconess, and committees. She was a faithful supporter of World Vision. She was a Cub Scout den mother who often took the boys to Giants games at Candlestick Park to watch Willie Mays. Margaret had many talents. She loved her rural home and took great pride in gardening, proved by her beautiful yard where she hosted two weddings. She enjoyed bird watching and knew the names of most birds, flowers, plants and trees. She was an excellent cook, which often meant few dinners out as her husband so enjoyed her cooking. Margaret was a seamstress and made most of her children's clothes when they were young, even knitting a sweater or two. She enjoyed playing hymns on the piano; was excellent at solving crossword puzzles, Crypto quotes, and was a shrewd Scrabble player. Margaret had an appreciation for God's creation. Margaret and Bill loved camping, fishing and traveling. Together they saw most of the United States, and several foreign countries. Margaret is survived by her children, Rosemary Bledsoe (John), Rodney Fletcher (Karen), Coni Fletcher, Julia Findley (Craig) and Barbara Taylor (Jeff); grandchildren, Melissa Nietzel (Scott), Allison Jansen (Will), Daniel Bledsoe, David Crane, Stacy Johns (Rich), Matt Findley (Elisha), Eric Taylor (Hailey), Lauren Witham (Richard); and great-grandchildren, Addyson, Ashley and Luke Jansen, Abigail and Madison Findley, Ethan and Tyler Johns, Adalyn Witham, and Emma and Lilly Summerhill; sisters, Kathy Jones, Anna Smith (Francis), Helen Roberts (Stan); and brother, Dan Corcoran (Jan); sisters-in-law, Marjorie Corcoran, Elizabeth (Henry) Mayberry, Shirley Jensen and Louise Fletcher.Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, William of 64 years; brothers, Henry, Jim, Tom, Joe, Bob and Chuck Corcoran; sister, Mary Culley and granddaughter, Ryan Summerhill. Margaret will be missed by all who knew her, but is rejoicing with those she joined in Heaven. Services as follows: Viewing; October 9, 2020, 5 to 8 p.m. at Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood Street, Woodland, CA. Funeral; October 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 506 Cottonwood Street, Woodland, CA. Live Streaming; October 10, 2020, 11 a.m. on church website: www.calvarywoodland.org
Due to COVID19 seating is limited. If you wish to attend the service please email the number planning to attend to the following address: margaretsfuneral@gmail.com Masks are required for viewing and service.