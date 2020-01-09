Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Woodland Funeral Chapel
305 Cottonwood St
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 666-4200
Maria J. Vasquez (nee Martinez), passed away in the care of her family at her home in Sacramento on Jan. 3, at the age of 66. She was born on May 24, 1953 in Capay to Epigmenio and Eloisa Martinez and raised in Woodland. She was the oldest of three siblings. After working for a few years at Safe Credit Union, she began a long career working for Pacific Bell/SBC/AT&T and retired from telecommunications in March 2018 after 29 years of service. She loved to go to the movies, read, attend plays, Betty Boop and the sounds of Motown. Due to her very warm, loving and caring nature, she collected many friends in her life, and she considered them to be family.She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jesse Vasquez; children, Alyssa and Eli Vasquez, and grandson, Mathayus Vasquez. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Her passing leaves a huge void in the hearts and lives of many. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood St. Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Holy Rosary Church, 301 Walnut St., Woodland, with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 9 to Jan. 14, 2020
