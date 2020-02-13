|
Marian Arbutus Bechthold passed away on Feb. 6, at the age of 99. She was born in Spickard, MO on Jan. 29, 1921. At age 19 she moved to California where she met and married Ed Bechthold. They moved to Woodland in 1950 where they owned the Richfield/Arco petroleum distributorship for the next 39 years. They were both active in several civic and social organizations in Woodland. Marian was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and Eagles. Although both Marian and Ed were kept busy at the plant, they managed to find time to follow a mutual enthusiasm, which was traveling around the country with their Airstream trailer. They were members of the Wally Byam Airstream Club and would caravan and go to rallies with other members of the club. Marian served as club president twice, as did Ed. Marian loved scrapbooking, and she created an album of the club outings for each of their presidential years. Being an Airstreamer meant that Marian could indulge in her three favorite pastimes: traveling, scrapbooking, and playing cards with friends. Marian's son, Ken, and his wife, Judy, have carried on the tradition, traveling the country in their own Airstream, often traveling with Marian as she pulled her own trailer until age 86. Marian was also a regular at the Senior Center during the last decades of her life, playing everything from cribbage to mahjong and pedro every week and often winning. Marian is survived by her son, Ken Bechthold and wife, Judy, of Woodland; daughter, Cheryl Turner, of Shawnee, OK; sister, Elizabeth Van Zandt, of Indio, CA; two cousins, Phyllis Lowery, of Gilmer, TX, and Bonnie Wallace, of Trenton, MO; and was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; daughter, Edean Hubert, and a granddaughter. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren.The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support, we are all going to miss her, as will all who have known and greatly loved her. A celebration of Marian's life will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m., at the Woodland Elks Lodge, 500 Bush St., Woodland. Donations may be made to Meals on Wheels Yolo County, 40 N East St., Suite C, Woodland CA 95776, or a .
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 13 to Feb. 22, 2020