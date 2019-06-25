Marie Doris Ella Tetreault celebrated her first day in Heaven on June 20. She was 95 years old. Marie was grateful for what she called an "amazing life". She was born in 1923 in Willimantic, CT. She married her sweetheart, Louis, in 1942 and they made their home in CT for 30 years. They had five children. In 1974, Louie and Marie moved to Woodland, CA. She was active in the New Testament Church for over 40 years, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed golf well into her 90s. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at Woodland Memorial Hospital for many years. Always up for an adventure, Marie went skydiving with her son, Mark, for her 84th birthday, a highlight of her life that she loved to share with others. But of all her accomplishments, Marie was proudest of her role as the matriarch of a large, loving, close family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie, in 1994 and her son, Paul, in 2010. She is survived by her children, Jim (Judi),Carmichael, Brian (Sally), Gold River, Dee Ohsberg (Jack), Unionville, NC, Judy Tetreault of Woodland, and Mark (Eileen), Henderson, NV. She has 10 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the fall to celebrate what would have been her 96th birthday.

