Marilyn Joy Mast passed away unexpectedly August 18, 2020. She was 85, born in Dunnigan Hills, CA on June 7, 1935. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Russel Frederick Hamblet and Daisy Elden Parker. A local girl, Marilyn graduated Esparto High School in 1953. After high school, she earned her RN in 1958. Marilyn married Edward J. F. Mast in 1963, celebrating 50 years together before his passing in 2013. She had a fruitful 20 year career at Woodland Memorial Hospital working as both a charge and a staff nurse until her retirement in 1978. There was rarely an illness that Marilyn could not swiftly diagnose for her loved ones. However, Marilyn's true passion was business. She was instrumental in running the family ranch, initially over 7000 acres with several thousand head of cattle and sheep, with her mother and two sisters after their father's untimely death in 1958. Marilyn had a keen sense for business and combined with her love of the land, she continued to manage ranch affairs until her death. Pursuing her love of business, Marilyn also became a realtor in 1980. She was passionate about learning and continued her education with various courses well into her 80's. With a passion for travel and adventure, Marilyn began traveling the globe after her husband passed away. In just the last five years of her life she traveled independently with her close friend, Sprague Edwards, to Huatulco, Africa, Hawaii, Canada, and Denmark, to visit her lifelong friend, John Lastein. Marilyn was vibrant and always lived life to the fullest leaving her family to wonder where she would travel next. She had an incredible sense of humor and treasured her relationship with her son, John Mast. She was a dedicated and loving mother. Marilyn is survived by her sisters, Mona Moretto and Donna Johnston (Warren) along with their families; son, John Mast (Ilene); granddaughters, Samantha Mast, Sarah Mast, Noelle Blanco, Senora Blanco and great grandson, Adam; step-daughter, Marcia Mast Scott (Glen), grand-daughters, Heather Lindsey (Tim) and Liz Mallot (Joe); great grandchildren, Kiana, Scott, Mast, Evans and Myer; and step-daughter Linda Souza (Dennis); granddaughters, Tamara Souza (Steven Taylor) and Heidi Souza, as well as great grandchild Madeline. The family would like to thank neighbors Betty and Don Koepper, the Hernandez Family, and Sharon and Brannan Gillespie for their love and support throughout the years. At Marilyn's request, no funeral services will be held. The family plans to host a private Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marilyn can be made to the Esparto FFA, 26675 Plainfield Street, Esparto, CA 95627 and The Girl Scouts Heart of Central CA STEM Program https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/girlscoutshccW00147210-image-1.jpg