Mark Alan Bair was born in Woodland, CA on February 23, 1961. The youngest of M.L. & Barbara Bair's four children, he grew up quickly in Esparto, tagging along, any and everywhere, with his older siblings Mike, Tim and Jeanne. At the age of 19, he stopped to get a quick bite at the local Dairy Queen and the girl behind the counter, Debbie Schreter, caught his eye. He returned often to visit Debbie and they soon began dating, fell in love, and eventually married on October 15, 1983. Two sons followed shortly after, Kevin in 1984 and Kyle in 1990. Around the same time, Mark found his calling at Aura Hardwood in Rancho Cordova. After 30 years, Mark retired from Aura, and over that time his colleagues became family and his family became colleagues, as Kevin and Kyle found employment there as well. When he wasn't working, Mark loved riding his Harley with his friends, hunting and fishing, and camping at the coast, especially Dillon's Beach. Mark was also known to be a fierce competitor at the Annual Woodland Chili Cook Off. After retirement, he and Debbie traveled extensively throughout the West Coast, returning home to Woodland to spend time with their family and friends. Throughout the years, Mark's commitment to Debbie never faltered as he passed peacefully in the home the couple shared, on the eve of their 37th wedding anniversary. Mark was preceded in death by his mother and father, M.L. & Barbara Bair; his brothers, Mike and Tim Bair; and his son, Kevin Bair. He is survived by his loving wife and devoted son, Debbie and Kyle Bair; his grandsons, David, Elijah and Noah, their mother, Dominique; his sister, Jeanne Bair; and nieces Caitlin Russo and Breanna Sieferman.Graveside services will be held November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Monument Hill, 35036 County Road 22, Woodland, CA 95695Reception to follow at the Bair residence.