Mark Edward Zane passed away on Jan. 15, at the age of 68. He was born to George (Bud) and Barbara Zane on July 3, 1951 in Woodland.Mark was the co-owner of Dumars Landscaping in Woodland until his retirement in 2010. Mark loved hunting for deer, elk, duck, and fishing the upper Sacramento River for trout. He recently started tying fishing flies in his man cave. He was a member of the Yolo Fliers Club and enjoyed golfing with family and friends. Mark never met a stranger and was always willing to help others.Mark is survived by his wife, Dedi of 40 years; daughter, Jamie (Chad) Simmons; two grandsons, which were the light of his life, Everett and Barrett Simmons; mother, Barbara Zane; brother, Ken (Kathy) Zane; mother-in-law, Dorothy Branigan; sister-in-law, Robin (Vic) Vaccaro; brother-in-law, Ron Branigan; sister-in-law, Terri Sue Branigan, and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, George (Bud) Zane; father-in-law, Don Branigan; brother-in-law, Terry Branigan and sister-in-law, Joanne Branigan.Dedi and family would like to thank everyone for all their love and support.A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Yolo Fliers Club, Woodland from 3 to 6 p.m.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 24 to Feb. 18, 2020