With great sadness, we wish to share the passing of Marlene Kay Benedict on Dec. 3. She was 79 years old. Born on Feb. 24, 1940 in Klamath Falls, OR to James (Jim) Thomas Crayne and Dora Jean Crayne (Ferguson). She graduated from Woodland High School in 1958 and attended Cosmetology School to become a hair stylist of 40 years. She was also a Sales Associate at Davis Hardware prior to her retirement. Following her marriage to John Benedict on July 3, 1959, they had two children, son, Michael and daughter, Shana. During her life, she enjoyed bowling, camping, volleyball, crafting and attending family events. After her retirement, she enjoyed going to the movies, luncheons with girlfriends, trips to local casinos and especially spending time with her favorite lap dog, "Brandy". She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Dora Crayne, and her sister, Debra Jean. Marlene is survived by her husband, John; son, Michael (Erin); daughter, Shana; grandchildren, Caylin and Kyle; great grandchildren, Olivia and Sebastian, and her brother, Thomas (Kathy) Crayne, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In keep with Marlene's wishes, her graveside service will be private. The family would like to invite you to a "celebration of life" on Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Legion Hall on Bush St. Above all, we will miss her fun loving spirit, laughter and the joy and love she brought to her friends and family.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 25, 2020