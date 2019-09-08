|
Mary Annie (Andreozzi) Maroney, longtime resident of Roseville, passed away peacefully on July 4, at 94. Ann was born on June 8, 1925 in Madison, Yolo County, the youngest child of Adolph and Ida (Rocchini) Andreozzi. Ann was an astute and affectionate woman who lived the values of honest work, self-determination, and fair-minded generosity. Ann graduated from Woodland High School, raised three children, and had a successful career at Crocker National Bank. She and her husband Jim created a life filled with meaningful relationships, great RV adventures, and devotion to their family. Ann greatly enjoyed her sorority and bingo friends and the community she made with Jim at J.M. McDonald's. She is survived by her children, James K. and Andrea T. Maroney, Teresa Lasick, and Pat and Dana Maroney; her six grandchildren, James H. Maroney (Andrea Maroney), Stephanie Maroney (Michael Sutton), Bethany Maroney, Patrick Maroney, Daniel Maroney, and Travis Lasick; her five great-grandchildren, Ozi and Eliot Maroney-Sutton, Daphne and Kaia Maroney, and Gabriel Peterson; as well as her numerous nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James H. Maroney, and her siblings, Diva Del Grande and Ray Andreozzi.
Published in Daily Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019