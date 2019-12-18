|
|
Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Bigelow passed away peacefully on Dec. 13. She and her husband, Kenneth were longtime residents of Woodland, living there for 56 years.While living in a Victorian era styled house, she passed on to her three children a legacy and an appreciation of the "good old days". Ken's hobby was restoring antique furniture. Betty's hobby was surrounding the outside of the home with beautiful gardens and the interior with delightful aromas of fresh baked goodies and elegant meals. Added to this was her delightful personality which was adored by all.Born Aug. 11, 1929, she recently celebrated her 90th birthday in her lovely Victorian rose garden. Among her many accomplishments and honors were, serviing over 25 years as a member of the Woodland Library Rose Club, including many board positions, as well as president. In 2016 she received the title "Elder Emertius" or "Elder for Life" from the Christian Church of Woodland.Preceding her in death are her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Susan, and grandson-in-law, Chris Ugwu. Survived by her son, Robert Bigelow; daughter, Nancy Petersen; son-in-law, Jeff Petersen; granddaughter, Jennifer Ugwu, and great granddaughters, Amarachi and Sopuruchi Ugwu.Funeral service will be held at the Christian Church of Woodland (Disciples of Christ), 509 College St., Thursday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the Woodland Library Rose Club Scholarship Fund c/o Woodland Library Rose Club, 250 First St. 95695.
W00139630-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019