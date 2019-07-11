|
Mary Elizabeth Billy our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on July 4, after recovering from hip surgery at the age of 74. Mary had been a resident of Woodland for 50 years. She graduated from Maxwell High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, close friends and playing softball. She is preceded in death by her father, Anthony; mother, Elizabeth; and son, Felix Castillo. Mary will be loving remembered by children, Claudia DelaCruz (Martin), Delmar Billy Jr. (Liz), Erika Castillo, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She will missed by many as she served her community for over 30 years as an Eligibility Worker in Social Services for Yolo County.A memorial service will be held at McNary's Chapel on July 12, at 10:30 a.m. Celebration of Life immediately following service at Eagles Hall.
W00134220-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from July 11 to July 12, 2019