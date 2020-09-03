1/1
Mary L. Achziger
1931 - 2020
Mary L. Achziger, of Woodland CA, formerly of S. San Francisco passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26. She was born February 22, 1931 to parents Lloyd O. Bennet and Velma C. Goforth in Fairbury, NE. Mary graduated from the local high school in 1950. She decided to move west to San Francisco, CA with her best friend and sister-in-law Phyllus Fry. There she worked as a grocer and met the love of her life, Irvin E. Achziger. The two were married on August 18, 1957 in Reno, NV and were together for 58 happy years. Mary was an active member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Woodland and enjoyed time visiting with her countless friends and family. She was an enthusiastic bowler and a recent member of Woodland's senior bowling league. Mary was a devoted mother, and is survived by her two loving children, Irvin (Kimberley) Achziger and Gloria (Russel) Panelli. She is remembered fondly by her three adoring grandchildren, Christina Roberts, Kyle Achziger and Connor Achziger.Public memorial services will be postponed until the current public health crisis has passed. Mary will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery in the company of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity preferred.
W00147080-image-1.jpg


Published in Daily Democrat on Sep. 3, 2020.
