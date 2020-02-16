Home

Mary "Birdie" Lemus

Mom passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 14. Birdie was 93 years young and lived a wonderful full life. She enjoyed spending her time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In her early years she was a nurses aide at Yolo General Hospital and also an avid member of Holy Rosary Parrish in Woodland. Yolo was where she raised her five children, Luis, Lorraine, Julie, Beverly and Greg.Mary moved to Santa Rosa in the late 70's where she became an aide for the Roseland School District until retirement. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning and playing Bingo with the Happy Hearts at Resurrection Parrish. Per her wishes she will be laid to rest with her loving husband on May 23, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 503 West Street, Woodland. Birdie was loved by all and will be missed by many.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 16 to May 15, 2020
