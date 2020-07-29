Mary Rocha Thomas passed peacefully on July 22, 2020 at the age of 75. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Anna Rocha; sister, Barbara Baker and her best friend and basset hound, Gracie. Mary is survived by her daughter, Danell Thomas of Nashville, TN.; siblings, Elvira Alonso, Anna Mae Whittenberg (Ray) and Tony Rocha (Tanya) as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary lived her whole life in Woodland and graduated from Bishop Armstrong High School. She was active in the Cabrillo Club including playing for the Cabrillo Club softball team for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter, visiting family in Oregon and Washington, visits to the casino and listening to live country music. She was a licensed beautician, and worked many years for Yolo County Health Department where she started and ran the WIC program. Mary also worked for Alderson Convalescent Hospital for 17 years as an activities coordinator, a job she thoroughly enjoyed and a second family she loved. A private burial will be followed at a future date by a Celebration of Life for family and friends to gather.