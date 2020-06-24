Mary passed away from natural causes in Woodland on May 31, at the age of 87. She was born in Arvada, CO on September 4, 1932. She spent 47 years as a member of The American Legion Women's Auxiliary.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Ben Vigil, Sr.; parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Katich; brothers, August, Felix and Joe Katich; and sisters, Elizabeth Tyler and Theresa Lucero.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 11:30 a.m. at Monument Hill Memorial Park in Woodland. A celebration of Life is planned for a later date.