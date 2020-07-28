Agricultural farmer and rancher Maurice E. Gonzales aka "Morris" of Arbuckle, CA passed away of natural causes at the age of 85 on July 21, 2020 in Woodland, CA. Morris was a dedicated, hard working man and the second of the eleven children born to Abraham Diaz Gonzales aka "Yapa" and Ramona Escobedo Gonzales aka "Yama" on September 22, 1934 in Smelter, TX. This growing family sought greener pastures in Ohio and then on to California where Morris graduated from Pierce High School in Arbuckle. His love of country led him to join the U.S. Army and serve in the Korean War and he was highly decorated. After serving his country Morris found himself back in Arbuckle, CA where he met and married his soulmate, his Love and reason for living; Violet H. Fitch Gonzales. Morris was an avid collector of classic western and sci-fi movies and memorabilia. He was a Star Trek Fan Club Member and also a member of the NRA. He had a wealth of knowledge from the books and literature he collected and read over his 85 years on the U.S. Military, Astronomy, Geography, Agriculture, History, Science and Technology. A true renaissance man. He was a father of six, step-father to four, grandfather to 14 and great grandfather to 18. Loved ones that preceded him are his parents; a beautiful and loving wife, Violet of 52 years and mother of his children; siblings, Jesse and Raymond Gonzales, Eva Green and Rachel Camacho; step-children, Helen Stephens and Violet-Ann Martinez. The loved ones that survive him are his children, Shari Martinez (Ralph), Richard Gonzales, Henry Gonzales (Eva), Virginia Gonzales (Jeremy), Steven "Beaver" Gonzales (Staci), Alicia Gomez (Tim) and step-children, James "Jimmy" Martinez (Marye), and David Martinez. Siblings, Abraham Jr. "Abie", Daniel, Francisco "Frano", Juan "Johnny", Carlos "Charlie", Rebecca "Becky", Ruth "Esther". Also survived by all grand and great grand children. There is a viewing on July 28, 2020 from noon to 3 p.m. at McNary's Funeral Home, 458 College St., Woodland. The gravesite burial will be on July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 860 West St., Woodland.