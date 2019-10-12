|
|
Max Levine passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 14, in Woodland. Max was born on June 24, 1932 in Kansas City, MO. He attended Kansas City Central High School and graduated with the class of 1949. Max attended college at Central Missouri State University where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in 1953.Max had a fulfilling career of nearly 40 years in Insurance Claims, retiring from Great West Casualty Company in 1997. After retirement, Max served on the Yolo County Grand Jury. Alongside his wife of 48 years, Doris Levine, Max spent many beautiful years in Des Moines, IA; Omaha, NE; Provo, UT; Boise, ID, and Woodland. Max was an avid runner, having participated in numerous marathons and enjoyed sports and politics.Max is survived by his wife, Doris Levine; children, Deborah (Buddy) Thompson and Jason (Becky) Levine; grandchildren, Jennifer Stuart, Joseph (Tawnya) Reitinger, Justin Levine, and Jessica Levine, and many great grandchildren. Max is also survived by his stepchildren, Carol (Donald) Dittmar and Kevin (Cindy) Hultman, and his step grandchildren, Ingrid (Eric) Warburg and Margot Dittmar. Max was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Hazel Levine, and sister, Ruth (Aaron) Shapiro.Celebration of life will be Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m., at the Hampton Inn, Woodland.
W00137410-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 20, 2019