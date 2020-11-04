On October 27, 2020, Mervin Dahl passed away peacefully in his home. Merv was born April 20, 1942 in Maxwell, CA to Melvin and Beulah Dahl, Sr. Growing up, he attended school in Woodland, CA. In 1963, he married Barbara Vaughan. For 57 years, they worked and played as a team, always enjoying their time together.From a young age, Merv worked with his father at Eveland Farms, always enjoying farming. He went to work for Vaughan Manufacturing, traveling across the country, demonstrating a hay cubing machine that was designed by Vaughan Manufacturing. In 1976, he founded Valley Hydraulics & Machine, specializing in hydraulic systems for agricultural equipment. He enjoyed working with many of the farmers in the valley, becoming lifelong friends with many of them. Merv had a deep commitment to his customers and was often in the field determined to keep machines running to meet harvest demands. He had fond memories of those days and always enjoyed reminiscing when he ran into old friends and employees.As a new challenge, Merv, along with his wife Barbara got their pilot's licenses. He enjoyed flying to his place in Trinity Center where they met some wonderful friends and enjoyed old friends as well. In 2005, they retired from Valley Hydraulics after 29 years. Grandchildren were a favorite pastime of Merv's. Folks could find him chasing them all over to watch their various activities. He took special pride in all of their accomplishments and enjoyed teaching them to drive tractors, pull trailers and be self-sufficient. Merv was an avid reader and especially fond of history. He and Barbara would take road trips to see different places, making friends everywhere they went and always coming home with great stories! Snow seemed to follow them wherever they went, so it wasn't surprising when they uprooted and moved to Montana in 2016. It was rare for Merv not to strike up a conversation with someone everywhere he went. He particularly enjoyed meeting people who had a connection to people or places he had been. He loved to relay these meetings to his family, always beginning the story with "a short story long." Those stories will be greatly missed.Merv leaves behind his wife, Barbara Dahl; his daughter, Kim (Todd) Baertsch; his son, Jim (Becky) Dahl; his grandchildren, Tara (Jake) Berg, Shelby Baertsch, Nathan (Mariah) Dahl, and Nicole (Justin) Whetstone; and his great-grandchildren, Henry Berg, Brooke Dahl, Garrett Dahl and Carolynne Whetstone. He is also survived by his brothers, Melvin (Joanne) Dahl, Jr and Marvin Dahl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Dahl, Sr and Beulah Dahl.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St Ignatius Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 485, St Ignatius, MT 59865, or a charity of donor's choice.