Michael B. Krug Sr. age 66, died on Saturday, Sept. 28 at home with his family by his side. He was born and raised in Woodland, having lived his life in Woodland or nearby. He worked his way through high school at Nugget Market which he credited them for teaching him customer service which served him well in life. He then joined the Marine Corp and upon returning home worked at mobile home factories before joining his dad and uncles at Modern Plumbing. He went on to open Woodland Home Center but decided that working for the school district would be more satisfying. He hated giving the little old ladies bills that made them cry. He retired from WJUSD after 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and his grandkids. He is survived by his wife, Ronda Krug; daughter, Shelly (Ken) Swanger; son, Michael Krug Jr.(Amanda); grandchildren, Ian Hernandez, Michael Krug III and Ava Krug; sister, Lavell Pettit (James), and so many family members. Graveside services will be Oct. 4, at 11 a.m., at Monument HIll. Celebration of life will be Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., at Woodland United Fellowship, 240 N. West St. Woodland. There will be a potluck to follow.
W00137210-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 19, 2019