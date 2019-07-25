|
|
Michael Devine, beloved husband, father, PopPop and friend passed away unexpectedly on July 12.He is survived by his wife, Roberta; son, Matt Devine (wife Megan); daughter, Robyn DiRuzza (husband Brock), and granddaughters, Eva, Cece and Keira.Michael is also survived by his siblings, Lisa Spitzer, Greg Devine, Jack Devine, Jeri Stebbins, Gayle Honeycutt, Debi Horness and Rick Spitzer. He is preceded in death by both parents, Jack Devine and Elaine Spitzer.Michael enjoyed playing football, basketball (go Warriors), baseball (go Giants), softball and teaching his granddaughters the mechanics of each sport.There will be a private celebration for Michael.
Published in Daily Democrat on July 25, 2019