Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Knights Landing Methodist Church
9493 Mill St
Knights Landing, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mimi White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mimi Alexander White


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mimi Alexander White Obituary
Mildred "Mimi" Louise Alexander White was born March 3, 1940 in Jackson, MS. She attended University of Mississippi and graduated from Millsaps College. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Louise Walcott Alexander and James Addison Alexander. Mimi is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ralph "Sonny" White Jr., and daughters, Stacy Millang (Herb Millang), Tricia Decker, and Susan White. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Zach Millang, Kaity Decker, Austin Millang, Lauren Millang, Abby Decker, and Maddie Kreiser. Mimi will be missed dearly for her kind and loving spirit and devotion to her friends and family. A service will be held at the Knights Landing Methodist Church at 9493 Mill St., Knights Landing, at 2 p.m., Friday, July 26. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates contributions to the Knights Landing Methodist Church.
Published in Daily Democrat from July 23 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.