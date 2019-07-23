|
Mildred "Mimi" Louise Alexander White was born March 3, 1940 in Jackson, MS. She attended University of Mississippi and graduated from Millsaps College. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Louise Walcott Alexander and James Addison Alexander. Mimi is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ralph "Sonny" White Jr., and daughters, Stacy Millang (Herb Millang), Tricia Decker, and Susan White. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Zach Millang, Kaity Decker, Austin Millang, Lauren Millang, Abby Decker, and Maddie Kreiser. Mimi will be missed dearly for her kind and loving spirit and devotion to her friends and family. A service will be held at the Knights Landing Methodist Church at 9493 Mill St., Knights Landing, at 2 p.m., Friday, July 26. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates contributions to the Knights Landing Methodist Church.
Published in Daily Democrat from July 23 to July 26, 2019