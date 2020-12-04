Nancy Ellen Stiles Shaw passed away peacefully at her home with her loving sons, family, and friends by her side, after a courageous and hard-fought twelve-year battle with cancer.Nancy was the fifth of seven children born to Homer Lee and Tressie Stone Stiles, who migrated to California from Poteau, OK, in 1943. She was born on November 29, 1944 in a small farmhouse outside of Winters and remained a life-long resident of Yolo County, living for 37 years in the little house on the corner in Capay. Nancy was proud of her Okie heritage. She kept a spotless house and a well-tended yard, and enjoyed gardening and caring for the wild birds. Above all things, she loved her family. Her door was always open for a visit or even an extended stay. She took great joy in hosting Christmas Eves and Easter Sundays, where she showcased her many cooking and baking talents. She served as the unofficial family historian, keeping track of all the family stories and the family tree. She was fiercely independent and loved collecting old things and experiencing new places. As a teenager, she rode the rails, and as an adult, she enjoyed cross-country road trips and camping at Dillon's Beach and in the Sierra City area. Nancy found her vocational calling later in life as a caregiver, though she had served unofficially in this role for most of her life. Her home was always open to family, friends, or people she'd just met who needed a helping hand.As she got older, she found great joy in spending time with her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her son, Timothy Young (Penny) of Woodland; granddaughter, Leah Young and great- grandson Ryder of Port Angeles, WA; Donnie Young (Jennifer) of Lamb Valley; granddaughter, Soli Vasquez (Ronni) and great-grandchildren Emily and Anthony of Davis; son, Cameron McElroy and grandchildren Hailey, Louie, Ivory, and River of Woodland; son, Joshua Bracey of Woodland; brothers, Dale Stiles (Esther) and Jerry Stiles (Cynthia) of Woodland; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date, and she will be laid to rest at Cottonwood Cemetery in Winters. The family would like to thank Sutter Hospice, Sutter Davis Hospital, Dr. Melissa Williams, and Kevin Hoskinson for the kindness and compassionate care they provided for Nancy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society
