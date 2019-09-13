|
|
Nancy Francis Kershner (known to most as Nana) unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 9 at age 80. Nancy was born in Marlinton, WV to John and Agnus McCloud. Nancy graduated from Marlinton High School in 1957. That same year she married her first husband, Hubert Vandon Kershner and they moved to California where he was stationed with the US Navy. Nancy moved to Newcastle, CA in the early 1970's with her three children and enrolled in Sierra College where she completed a four year course in three years. Nancy moved to Woodland, in 1973 where she worked and later retired as an accountant for a farm machinery manufacturer. Nancy is survived by two children, Debra Mello and John Kershner; sisters, Lenore Donovan, June Cutright, and Sharon Mullens, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and former spouse, Robert Baldwin. She is preceded in death by her parents, former spouse and father of her children, Hubert Kershner; son, Donald Kershner; siblings, Lucille Withers, Carol Tyree, James McCloud, Warren McCloud, Mildred McCloud, Harry McCloud, and stepfather, June McCloud. The family plans to hold a private celebration of life per Nancy's wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Elks Major Project or the .
W00136580-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019