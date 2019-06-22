Nancy Sargent passed away on Friday, June 14 in the comfort of her home, with her loving daughter, Sally Oliver, and her amazing caregiver, Lylah, at her side. Sadly, Nancy lost her courageous battle with cancer at the age of 82.Nancy was born in Woodland to Irene and Fred Zielesch. She grew up on a dairy farm near Madison.Nancy attended Dingle Grammar School, and Woodland High School, Class of "1954". She met Daryl Sargent during her junior year of high school and the two quickly became high school sweethearts.Nancy went on to attend UC Davis and then she married Daryl Sargent on Oct. 1, 1955. During this time, Nancy worked for the Governor's office in Sacramento.She had two daughters, Amy and Sally, and became a homemaker and loving mother. Her great loves were her family, gardening, golfing, playing bridge, dancing, sailing, and attending the Ashland Shakespearean plays with her group of lady friends!Nancy was a very sweet woman who always showed extreme grace in any situation. She had a very strong will, and always had a positive outlook. She was admired and loved by many.Nancy is survived by her daughter, Sally Oliver and son-in-law, Brian Oliver of Cloverdale; step-grandchildren, Nicole Hooper of Laguna Beach, and Mark Oliver of Santa Rosa; sister, Hazel Pultz of Woodland; brother-in-law, Ed Pultz of Woodland; nephew, Fred Bacceri of Sacramento; niece, Brenda Moore of Woodland, as well as several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Fred Zieiesch; sister, Ione Bacceri; cherished daughter, Amy Sargent, and her beloved husband, Daryl Sargent.There will be a private burial. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Friday, June 28, at the Hotel Woodland courtyard at 12 noon.Memorial contributions may be made to the or the . McNary's Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit the guestbook at www.dailydemocrat.com.

