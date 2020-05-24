Nian passed peacefully in the presence of his family on May 17. Beloved husband of Nancy Roberts (predeceased), father of sons ,Steve (Kathy), Jim (Tami), and Marc (Darlene). He is survived by seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. Also survived by his brother John Roberts (Angie), and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Nian was born in Sacramento on February 13, 1928 to Mary Lou (Heilbron) and Jack Roberts, having family roots going back to the Gold Rush. Raised in Sacramento, he graduated from McClatchy HS where he was on the track team, and he was also an Honor student and Class President. Then to UC Berkeley, graduating in 1950, majoring in Civil Engineering. While at Berkeley, he was a member of multiple National Honor Societies, Theta Delta Chi Fraternity, Class Council and received the Gold Medal of the Society of Military Engineers, which resulted in an Officer's commission in the US Army Corps of Engineers. But as he always said, his greatest achievement at UC Berkeley was meeting his future wife, mother of their children, and life-long companion Nancy. They met on a blind breakfast date in the Fall of 1948, engaged on June 26, 1951, and married on November 18, 1951.Nancy and Nian spent the next 67 years together, never apart, blessed with three sons, living in Stockton and Woodland, before moving to Sacramento in 1963. Together they enjoyed a beautiful life, building from the ground up a second home in Lake Tahoe (Homewood), baseball diamonds for Arden Little League on Eastern Avenue (Nian Roberts Ball Fields), and sending all three sons through college and graduate schools. They lived well, laughed often, and loved much, gaining the respect of those who knew them and the love of family and friends. They looked for the best in others and always gave the best they had. Their influence and memory will continue to shape our lives forever. Nian's professional life was equally impressive. Before graduating from college, during the summers he worked as a laborer for A. Teichert and Son, then as a Junior Civil Engineer. After graduating, he went to work for Teichert as a civil engineer before being called up to active duty during the Korean War. He became a Company Commander in the 412th Engineer Construction Battalion, and eventually a Captain (reserves for more than 10 years). He returned to Teichert in 1953, where he worked until 1986, as District Managers in Woodland, Stockton and Sacramento. In 1971 he became Vice President and Manager of Construction. He played a key role in the construction of major projects throughout California and Nevada. During retirement he was honored with a California State Resolution for his years of service to the community and construction industry. Nian did not slow down in retirement; he formed his own company for resolving construction disputes, consulting, arbitrations and mediations. He served on over 100 Dispute Resolution Boards. He was a member of the Sacramento Rotary Club, Sutter Club and the Beavers (builders), as well as Fremont Presbyterian Church. He was also a life-time member in the American Society of Civil Engineers, and Director of the Associated General Contractors of California, where he created a state-wide Political Action Committee. He also served as president of the McKinney Shores Homeowners Association in Lake Tahoe. The family "cabin" he built at Tahoe remains the family sanctuary and legacy of his hard work and tenacity. One of his most rewarding activities was establishing a HOME BASE for Arden Little League in the late 1960s. Nian became President of Arden Little League, where his three sons played, and with community support, acquired the land at Eastern Grammar School where he built an entire Little League complex. That legacy remains today at "Nian Roberts Ball Fields", over 50 years later. Literally thousands of kids and families have enjoyed these original "Fields of Dreams", named after Dad. He was never happier than when working on these diamonds or at the family cabin at Lake Tahoe. Nian realized his goals, dreams, and aspirations, and passed them down to his family, and those that knew him. He was a protector, a hero, a friend and a source of inspiration. We will always honor him and celebrate his life. He undoubtedly left the world a better place than he found it. WE LOVE YOU DAD! Thanks for everything!Private services will be held as he will be laid to rest next to Nancy at East Lawn Cemetery. To celebrate Nian's impact on your life, please donate to a charity of your choice in his name. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
W00144280-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat on May 24, 2020.