Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Amack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Amack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Amack Obituary
Norma (Hartman) Amack was born in Red Cloud, NE to Lloyd and Mary Hartman. She married Robert Amack of Superior, NE and celebrated 68 years of marriage before his passing four years ago. They moved to Woodland in 1958 where Norma was primarily a homemaker, but was also a bookkeeper and partner in their businesses in Woodland, the last being Amack's Recreation. She enjoyed their years of travel, gardening and was a wonderful seamstress. She was involved in the church and taught Sunday School for many years. Family was her priority and she loved getting them together for celebrations.She is survived by her two daughters, Patty (Paul) Cannon and Connie (Pat) Ely; three grandchildren, Doug (Alana) Emitte, Michele (Ryan) Burns, Nick (Kimberly) Ely; eight great grandchildren; brother, Leroy (Una); sister-in-law, Darlene Hale, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Amack; grandson, David Emitte; brother, Jim Hartman, and sister, Dorothy Small.Graveside service will be Nov. 9 at 11 a.m., at Monument Hill Memorial Park, 35036 Rd 22, Woodland. Reception to follow at West Valley Baptist Church, 18045 County Rd. 95. Donations appreciated to West Valley Baptist Church.
W00138150-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -