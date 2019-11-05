|
Norma (Hartman) Amack was born in Red Cloud, NE to Lloyd and Mary Hartman. She married Robert Amack of Superior, NE and celebrated 68 years of marriage before his passing four years ago. They moved to Woodland in 1958 where Norma was primarily a homemaker, but was also a bookkeeper and partner in their businesses in Woodland, the last being Amack's Recreation. She enjoyed their years of travel, gardening and was a wonderful seamstress. She was involved in the church and taught Sunday School for many years. Family was her priority and she loved getting them together for celebrations.She is survived by her two daughters, Patty (Paul) Cannon and Connie (Pat) Ely; three grandchildren, Doug (Alana) Emitte, Michele (Ryan) Burns, Nick (Kimberly) Ely; eight great grandchildren; brother, Leroy (Una); sister-in-law, Darlene Hale, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Amack; grandson, David Emitte; brother, Jim Hartman, and sister, Dorothy Small.Graveside service will be Nov. 9 at 11 a.m., at Monument Hill Memorial Park, 35036 Rd 22, Woodland. Reception to follow at West Valley Baptist Church, 18045 County Rd. 95. Donations appreciated to West Valley Baptist Church.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019