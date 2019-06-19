Norma (Cathy) VanZee passed away peacefully on June 9 at Woodland Memorial Hospital, she was 89 years old. Cathy was born in Spartanburg, SC on Feb. 16, 1930 to Horris and Rosa Lee Gunter. Cathy came out to California in her early 20's and started working at Woodland General as a nurses aide, and met her husband, James Reiff. They were married and had four children, and owned and farmed property outside of Woodland. After her husband passed away Cathy met David Vanzee, they married and have resided in Woodland ever since. Cathy is survived by her husband, Dave VanZee, and her children, Jim and Gregg Reiff, and Sandy Copeland; also Dave's children, Jerry and Stan VanZee and Lori Edmonson; her grandchildren, Emily, Rochelle, Caitlyn, Jerry Jr., Kristopher, Andrew and Kimberly; many great grandchildren, and extended family that will miss her dearly. Cathy also left behind her little dog Brownie who never left her side.Cathy is with her Lord, along with her daughter, Dona who passed away in 2014. The family is having a celebration of life at 17591 County Road 97 in Woodland on Sunday, June 23, at 12 noon. We would love for you to come and share your memories. If you would like to bring a dish or drinks it would be kindly appreciated.

