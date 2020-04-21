|
Olga Holtorf Douglass, 101, passed away at The Californian in Woodland, California, on April 12, 2020. Olga was born to Arthur and Bertha (Thompson) Holtorf on April 7, 1919, in Chico, California, and was named Olga after her aunt Olga who died in the 1918 flu epidemic. They lived in College City where her father was a teacher and principal, then they moved to Mt. Shasta when Olga was in the fifth grade. She graduated from Mt. Shasta High School in 1936, and then graduated from Chico State College in 1940 with a bachelor's degree in general elementary education. She was a member of Theta Sigma Upsilon sorority. Olga began her teaching career in the town of Princeton, California, but spent the majority of her teaching years in Mt. Shasta, where she grew up. There are several women that she taught in kindergarten in Mt. Shasta in the 1940s that remember her fondly, and have stayed in touch with her over these many years. In 1965, she married Harold Douglass of Woodland. Harold and Olga had known each other since high school, and Olga was best friends with Harold's sister, Myrle Douglass Devoy. Olga taught for nine years in the Woodland schools before retiring in 1974 after 34 years of teaching. Harold and Olga traveled in Europe, Central America, Hawaii, across the United States, and around northern California camping with their trailer, visiting family in Mt. Shasta, and playing golf. They loved to entertain their friends and loved to dance to live bands at the Sacramento Inn. After Harold passed away in 1991, after 25 1/2 years of marriage, Olga played bridge, played golf and traveled with her close friends; took care of her mother, Bertha, until her death; enjoyed spending time and playing Spite and Malice with family; and doing the daily crossword puzzle. She was always positive and had a great sense of humor. Olga was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Rodney Douglass; her parents, Arthur Christian and Bertha Holtorf; her son, David Alan Douglass; her brother, Arthur Miles Holtorf; her niece, Janice Lee Hirsch; and her nephew, Paul Christian Holtorf. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Douglass Loud of Davis; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Loud of Benicia; Douglass Loud, Jr. (Brenda) of Woodland; Brian Douglass of Woodland; and Glenn Douglass of Sacramento; her nephew, Charles Holtorf (Amy) of Bellingham, Washington; and great-grandson, Logan Loud, of Benicia.A private memorial will be held when it is once again safe for people to gather.
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020