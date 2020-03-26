|
Olivia M. McCarthy died peacefully on March 10, at her home in Woodland after a short illness. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends on the day she died.Olivia was born in San Rafael, CA to Louis and Maria Bottarini on Oct. 1, 1927. She spent her childhood in San Rafael and after her marriage to John McCarthy eventually moved to Corte Madera where she resided for the next 58 years. After John's death she moved to Woodland to be near family. She worked as a bookkeeper all of her adult life and enjoyed her work so much that she didn't retire until age 70.Sewing, knitting and cooking were her avocations and she loved to entertain. Large dinners with family and/or friends were frequent events. She was a decades long member of Native Daughters of the Golden West and particularly loved the Woodland parlor which welcomed her and made her transition to her new home much easier.Olivia and John traveled all over the world their last trip being to South Africa when they were 84 years old. Her heart was in Italy and she made numerous trips there to visit family and explore the country.Family always came first. She may not have agreed with family members choice of path but she was always supportive. She welcomed all to her home and no birthday, anniversary or other special event was ever forgotten.She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, and her brother,Tony Bottarini. She is survived by her daughter, Vivian Walker, her husband, Andy Walker, and her son, Bruce McCarthy and his wife, MaryJean Wachter, her grandchildren, Maya (James) Garrett, Hana (Steven) Bowman, Logan McCarthy, Aliya McCarthy and Lynae McCarthy will greatly miss her as will nieces, Cathy (David) Krieg, Debbie Overlid, Erin (Bill) Alexander and nephew Brian (Sherrie) McCarthy and her numerous great nieces and nephews and their children. The light of her eyes, her great grandchildren, Sophia Garrett, Walker Bowman and Gwyneth Bowman, will hear about their Noni.A Memorial Party will be held in Woodland when the Covid-19 crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020