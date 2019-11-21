|
|
Opal Darlene (Postell) Croissant, 74, of Rumsey, passed away on Nov. 3 at home surrounded by her family.Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Rumsey Town Hall, 14380 Manzanita St.Opal was born in Auburn to James Russell and Opal Edith Postell on June 23, 1945. She went to school in Woodland. She married Delbert Wayne Croissant on Jan. 16, 1965 in Reno, NV. She was a homemaker for 33 years. She worked for Cache Creek Indian Casino for three years in the garment department before taking a job with Dried Fruit Association inspecting plums in Vacaville. She then inspected walnuts in Winters for 16 years, retiring in 2017.
W00138750-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019