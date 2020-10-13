At his home in Woodland, Oscar Pacheco Sr. died on October 11, 2020. He was 66. Oscar was a leader, athlete, husband, dad, grandpa, friend, brother, and lineman. A real force of nature.Oscar battled pancreatic cancer with profound courage for more than three years. He is survived by his wife, Karen; five children, Oscar Jr. and Celia, Maureen and Nate, and Maxx; two granddaughters, Celise and Annabelle; and numerous other family members and friends. He was unbreakable. No memorial service is planned at this time. For a deeper reflection on Oscar's life and legacy, visit www.inmemoryofoscar.com
.W00148050-image-1.jpg