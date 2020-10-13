1/1
Oscar Luis Pacheco Sr.
At his home in Woodland, Oscar Pacheco Sr. died on October 11, 2020. He was 66. Oscar was a leader, athlete, husband, dad, grandpa, friend, brother, and lineman. A real force of nature.Oscar battled pancreatic cancer with profound courage for more than three years. He is survived by his wife, Karen; five children, Oscar Jr. and Celia, Maureen and Nate, and Maxx; two granddaughters, Celise and Annabelle; and numerous other family members and friends. He was unbreakable. No memorial service is planned at this time. For a deeper reflection on Oscar's life and legacy, visit www.inmemoryofoscar.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kraft Bros. Funeral Directors Krafts Funeral Home
