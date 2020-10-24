Pascuala Fernandez

Pascuala was the center of the universe for her family and will be lovingly and forever missed. She passed peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 95 with her close family by her side. Pascuala was born on May 16, 1925 in Lordsburg, New Mexico, the fifth born of six daughters to Marcos and Epimenia Lujan. Pascuala was predeceased by sisters, Elbira, Flora, Lupe, Lorenza and Bernardina. She leaves behind her daughters, Rebecca, Frances and son, Martin as well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. In 1946 Pascuala left Lordsburg with Rebecca to find a new life in California. Her first stop was in El Monte to stay with relatives then to Esparto to live with her sister Bernardina and husband Isidor. It was a short time later when she met and married Felomeno (Frank) Fernandez. In 1947 Frances was born and they moved to Capay where they farmed vegetables and raised live stock for next nine years. Every weekend they loaded the truck and traveled to Sacramento to sell tomatoes at Rohr Brothers open air market. Then in 1951 Martin was born to complete the family. In 1956 they moved to the Naismith Ranch where Frank retired from farming and helped to work the Naismith ranch. In 1975 Frank and Pascuala moved to Madison to really retire. Frank passed in 1986. Graveside service will be held at Monument Hill on Thursday, October 29 at 11 a.m. Due to the covid crisis please observe mask regulations. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the future when it is safe to do so.





