Pat Holman passed away on May 31, at the age of 92. Born on April 24, 1927, Patricia Ann Walsh was the middle of three daughters to parents, Maurice and Muriel Walsh of San Francisco. The Walsh family lived in San Francisco where Pat attended schools, graduating from Balboa High School in 1945. When later employed at General Mills, she met Dudley Holman, a co-worker. They married in 1949, purchased their first home in Palo Alto and in 1954 moved to Sunnyvale after their three children were born.Pat was a devoted, ever-present mother, volunteering for her children's school and extra-curricular activities. She also volunteered at a Bay Area hospital as a "Pink Lady", found time to learn braille and later produced braille books for the visually impaired. The Holman family moved from the Bay Area to Woodland in 1962. Pat eventually took bridge lessons at the local YMCA and made lifelong friends while playing in various bridge groups over many years. Family reunions were among Pat's happiest times. She is survived by her sisters, Aldine Looney and Kathy Hayes; children, Cindy (Jim), Gary (Sharon), and Sandy (John); grandchildren, Robin, Tracy, Kelsey and Colin, and great-granddaughter, Olivine. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley, after 59 years of marriage.The Holman family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Dave Giger, Kimberly Tornincasa and Chelsea Humphries for their time, caring and devoted attention to Pat in her later years.Friends and family are invited to attend a Remembrance for Pat and an informal lunch on Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m., in Cracchiolo's Banquet Hall, adjacent to Cracchiolo's Market, at 1320 E. Main St., Woodland. We welcome your memories and stories.Memorial donations can be made to Meals on Wheels Yolo County, 40 N. East St., Ste C, Woodland, 95776 or online at mowyolo.org.

W00134650-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat from July 24 to July 31, 2019