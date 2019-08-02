|
Patricia A. Hayes, 80, passed away July 25 in Sacramento, due to complications of Alzheimers. She was born in Red Oak, IA.Patricia graduated from Woodland High and retired from Yolo County Social Services in 2001.Survivors include her husband, George Hayes of 42 years; daughters, Renee Kuehnau and Sharel (Pete) MacRostie; brother, Delane Edwards; two grandchildren, Cassie and Matt Kuehnau, and three great grandchildren, Natalie Roberts, Dallis and Kendall Kuehnau. Preceded in death by parents, Lorraine and Arnold Edwards.Graveside service will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m., at Monument Hill, 35036 Road 22, Woodland. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers, are appreciated.Arrangements entrusted to McNarys Chapel.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2019