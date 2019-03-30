Patricia passed away after suffering a fall in November. She would have been 94 years old in May. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Patricia was a lifelong resident of Yolo County, having grown up on River Farms in Knights Landing. Patricia met and married Robert C. Nickell. They were married 49 years until he passed in 1995.Patricia loved gardening. She would spend many hours in her beautiful rose and succulent gardens, always saying, "there was not enough time in the day for her yard work". She also tended the rose garden at her church, which looked just as beautiful. Besides gardening, Patricia loved volleyball, which she played until she was 60. Other hobbies she enjoyed were her Bridge and Pedro card clubs and golfing with the ladies. You could also always find her reading a good book.Patricia worked for the Woodland School District for many years. She started as a yard monitor for Gibson School and then worked as kitchen staff preparing and serving breakfast and lunch to the students. She always enjoyed the people she worked with.Patricia was a lifelong member of the Woodland Christian Church. She loved her church and her church family. It is here that she volunteered with the food closet and other church functions. She was always willing to help with anything that needed to be taken care of in the church.Patricia also volunteered with the Woodland Care Car for many years, which she always enjoyed.Patricia is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Laura Fish; her sisters, Lois and Phyllis Fish and Aleta Stephens; her niece, Stephanie Stephens, and nephew, Jeff Stephens; her loving husband, Robert C. Nickell, and daughter, Leah Hagerty. Patricia is survived by her sons, Robert E. Nickell (Jan), Vernon J. Nickell (Jennifer), and son-in-law, Michael Hagerty; grandchildren, Dawn (Matt) Hufman, Ryan (Wendy) Hagerty; grandchildren, Tyler Nickell, Chelsey and Emily Nickell; great grandchildren, Maya, Micah and Ezekiel Hufman, Trevor, Damien and Silas Hagerty, and Norah Nickell.Services will be held on April 3, at 10 a.m., at Woodland Christian Church, 509 College St., Woodland, with Pastor Larry Love officiating. A reception to follow in the Education Building. A private family committal will follow the service at the Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Woodland Christian Church, Hospice of Yolo, Woodland Care Car or a donation of your choice.

Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019