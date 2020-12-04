The strength of one's character can be found in their attitude towards life and during their death. Challenges experienced in both can be met with humor and a steady demeanor. If you have had the good fortune to have met those who possess these qualities, consider yourselves blessed. We do.Family and friends of Patrick Edward Saunders lost such a person. An intelligent, adventurous and kind man, family was his world and his priority. His generous and loving spirit touched those around him. The beautiful life he lived and the strength and humor he showed during his illness will remain with those who will love him forever.Born October 4, 1946 at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora, CO, he was the second of six children born to Earl and Marie Saunders. As a child of military family, he lived in many places before he left the nest. Japan, Kansas, Alaska, Kenai Peninsula, and in several cities in and around the Denver area were home for a few years at a time. His sunny disposition made relocating and collecting friends an easy task. He was one of those fortunate souls to have grown up in the 1950's. No need to elaborate as many who lived their childhood during that decade know what this means. Life was simple.On his own since age 17, he worked several jobs, often two or three at a time, while supporting himself through college, during an era when this was possible. A renaissance man before the term was in vogue, he worked as a muskrat trapper and pelt salesman, bellman, bartender, bike mechanic, grocery bagger, soda jerk, grain operator, night janitor, Cutco Cutlery door to door salesman (big bust), pathology extern, greenskeeper at the local golf course in Fort Collins CO, mail delivery person and grounds crew worker at CSUC.He attended too many grade schools and high schools to list here but after graduating from Fort Collins High, home of the Lambkins, he went on to Colorado State University, graduating with honors in 1969 with a BS in Biological Sciences, with plans for graduate studies in the field of Entomology.However, while on a long journey via bus from Colorado to Utah, he met a retired physician who regaled him with tales of the world of medicine, which led to his enrollment and subsequent graduation with a degree in Medicine from the University of Colorado, Denver in May of 1973. The bugs were left behind and rediscovered with grandkids in retirement. Medical school was followed by one year of medical internship at Letterman Army Medical Center, San Francisco and a year of Internal Medicine at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center. Changing his residency from Internal Medicine to Diagnostic Radiology caused his commanding officer some angst, which resulted in a year of exile to South Korea, where he learned to fly helicopters and work as a flight surgeon. When his penance was completed, he returned to the states and entered into the Diagnostic Radiology Program at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center, Denver, CO.With his diagnostic radiology residency completed, he headed off to Heidelberg, Germany for three years working as Chief of Radiology with the US Army; enjoying the German people, food, drinking his share of beer, traveling Europe when on leave and learning the language. Ten years of active duty was followed by ten years as a reservist with the US Air Force, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.While in Heidelberg, a colleague advised he interview for a radiology position at the Woodland Clinic Medical Group after discharge from the US Army. He interviewed, accepted the position and thus began his 35 years with this medical group in the capacity as a diagnostic radiologist, acting as Chief of Radiology, Executive Director and Chief of Staff. He retired from the Woodland Clinic in 2016. He embraced life and loved to learn.He was a rare book collector, and amassed a large library of books on a variety of subjects.He was a small plane pilot flying his Bonanza, Piper Cherokee or Luscombe in free time. He was an avid cyclist, logging many miles on the open country roads of Yolo County.He was a lover of entomology, especially ants and bees. He was a certified naturalist.He was fascinated by geology and spent many a vacation in Death Valley, collecting samples of rocks that told the story of our earth.He was a sports enthusiast, playing golf and baseball. He was humble; however, he did boast of a "no hitter" he pitched when he was 10.He was the owner of Ol' 55, his red and white two door Chevy, and acted as a docent for the California Car Museum. He was also member of the Woodland Street Cruisers.He was a member of the Yolo Historical Society, and of the Woodland Public Library Board.He could talk to anyone about any sports team, stats or sports personalities, politics, history or science, literature, geology, history and music. He was an ace at trivia and cribbage; his pool game wasn't bad either.He was interested in most everything but most he was interested in who he was talking with at the time; he enjoyed people.He could fix anything; plumbing, electric, sprinklers and the always troublesome TV system. He was kind.He was funny.He was humble, his most endearing trait.He did not like to cook.He was so many things to many people. He was our father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother -in-law, friend, golf partner, colleague and husband.He will be missed, but in our hearts, we will hold dear his smile and love. We thank all of our families, friends and neighbors who were all there at any time when needed, with love and support. You all know who you are, and we are forever in your debt. We thank Dr Alali for his unfailing kindness and optimism along with his expertise. We thank Woodland Memorial Hospital Staff for their kindness and professionalism.He is survived by his children, Erik Saunders (wife, Amy), Maggie Crawford (husband Craig), and Austin Paulsen (wife, Karena); grandchildren, Isabelle, Braden and Evie Saunders; Kelley and Finnegan Crawford; and Gavin, Brock and Grant Paulsen; siblings, brother, Mark Saunders (wife, Jean); sisters, Debbie Saunders (partner, Lynette), Peggy Seashore (husband, Karl), Mickey Friz (husband, David) and Marti Saunders, as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and by his wife of 36 years, Nan, whose world will never quite have the sparkle it once did.Due to the pandemic, services will be private.In lieu of flowers, and if desired, one can donate to the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, autisticadvocacy.orgW00149380-image-1.jpg