We've lost a Legend. Paul "Rock" Giusti joined his wife Sue on Wednesday, Nov. 13. After struggling for the last few months he's finally pain free and at peace. We will all miss his spunky, ornery personality, his love for all sports and his crazy nicknames for everyone. He leaves behind his son, Mark and wife Denisse; grandson, Brandon; granddaughters, Alexis and Samantha; son, Scott and wife Dana, and grandsons, Jordan, Nico and Jaxson, who were all the loves of his life and so proud of; sisters, Judy Giusti, Gail Hamer and husband Gary and family; sister-in-law, Geneva Drew and husband Jerry and family, and many nieces and nephews and CoCo Mouse his beloved four legged daughter as he called her. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Sue Giusti; parents, Paul Senior and Marge Giusti, and nephew, David Drew. In keeping with Paul's wishes interment will be private. His family would like to invite you to "A Celebration of Life" on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Legion Hall where he loved to play cards and kibitz. Paul lived and worked his whole life as a barber in Woodland at Top Hat Barber Shop, a gathering place for all his many friends and sports enthusiasts, a place always filled with laughter and lively conversations. We would like to thank all the many, caring nurses in the ICU department at Dignity Health in Woodland that were special to him, all his doctors, Mercy Hospital in Sacramento, Alderson Convalescent Hospital and all his neighbors who helped him so much the last couple of years and his many friends who were always there for him. At his request no ?!?!!!! flowers! If you wish, donate to or go to a sporting event and think of "The Rock".
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 28 to Dec. 14, 2019