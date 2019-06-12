Home

Pete Alvardo Perez Jr.

Pete Alvardo Perez Jr. Obituary
Pete A. Perez, Jr., passed away from a brief illness at the age of 76. Petes nickname was "Coach" from his BB players and "Pop" by family and friends. Pop coached little league for three years and age 13 for 13 years. He loved coaching and took great pride in his teams and players.Pete is survived by his wife of 40 years, Margo Perez; his son, Pete A. Perez III; daughter-in-law, Jodi Perez; grandson, Casey Perez and granddaughter, Madilynn Perez. No services were held.
Published in Daily Democrat on June 12, 2019
