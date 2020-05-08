Peter Charles Richards passed away at the age of 69, in Sacramento, CA, on Monday April 27, 2020. Pete was born on November 25, 1950 in Los Angeles, CA to Harold Swenson and Elise Morrison. He grew up in Sacramento, CA with his two brothers Michael and Dean Richards along with his mother Elise Richards and his father Robert Richards.He was interested in history and geography from an early age, when he started collecting bottle caps and old coins. He graduated from Sacramento State College with a degree in Geography and his interests in collecting and geography were then combined when he opened his stamp, coin, and collectables shop in Davis, CA. He owned and operated Davis Gold and Silver Exchange for over 25 years.In his younger days he enjoyed concerts, playing the guitar, skiing, and gold prospecting in the Sierras. Later in his life he liked to travel and especially loved exploring his native California historical towns, and the streams that inspired the gold rush. Modern day prospectors would frequently bring in their gold to his shop and they always received a fair price for their gold and hard work. He had a passion for collecting local tokens, postcards, and the history behind them, throughout his career. Pete met Lachi Morse one summer day when she walked into his shop to buy stamps for her stamp album. They began dating, then married in 1992, and made their home in Woodland, CA. They had many great road trips together to look at ghost towns, and to explore National Parks and botanical gardens. They especially looked forward to trips to Hawaii where Pete enjoyed snorkeling with the marine life. They made a great team and he will be irreplaceable.Pete retired in 2013, after receiving a diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He then attended local writing classes and went on to write numerous short stories. He also had a sharp wit and could tell a great story. He contributed numerous photographs to a historical book on the City of Woodland and was featured in a KVIE documentary on ALS, "Beyond the Ice Bucket Challenge".Pete was preceded in death by his father Robert, mother Elise, and cousins Jenny and Bryan. He is survived by his wife, Lachi; brothers, Michael and Dean; sister-in-law, Monica; sister, Diane; nephew, Travis; niece, Chelsea; mother-in-law, Lue; brother-in-law, Aaron; cousin, Jan from the United Kingdom; and other cousins, nieces, and nephews.The memorial service will be held at a later time once the Covid-19 Shelter-in-Place orders have been lifted. Arrangements are being handled by the Woodland Funeral Chapel, (530) 666-4200. A special thank you for all the prayers and help from family, friends and neighbors, all the wonderful caregivers who brought comfort and laughter to Pete's days, the ALS association who were always there for us, and the many doctors, nurses, therapists, and specialists from the ALS Multidisciplinary Clinic who guided us through the disease and helped Pete live his best life. Donations may be given to the ALS Association of Sacramento. (916) 979-9265.