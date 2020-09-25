Rafael Ruiz, 81 passed away on Saturday Sept. 19 2020 at his home in Woodland, CA. He was born March 2, 1939 to Jesus Ruiz and Maria de Jesus Ruiz in Purepero, Michoacan. Rafael is survived by his wife of 58 years, Guadalupe Ruiz; children, Maria Elena Ruiz (Nena), Guadalupe (Ruiz) Lepe spouse Enrique Lepe, Rafael Ruiz spouse Alejandra Ordaz, Rosario Ruiz-Dark spouse Chris Dark, Sergio Ruiz spouse Maria Orozco, Teresa Ruiz spouse Cassie Shanklin; grandchildren, Hector Ruiz, Ariana Lepe-Ortiz spouse Jose Ortiz, Lisset Lepe, Jazmin Lepe, Angelica Dark, Veronica Dark, Cecilia Ruiz, Ismael Ruiz, Tonatiuh Orozco-Ruiz, Amahirani Orozco-Ruiz, Anayantzin Orozco-Ruiz, Jordan Ruiz, Lloyd Ruiz, Zayvier Ruiz, Mateo Ruiz; great-grand-children, Carlos Jose (CJ) Ortiz, Elias Ortiz; and many loving extended family members. Rafael was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. Rafael worked in agriculture for over 40 years. He enjoyed driving tractors for every company he worked for. Viewing will be held on Friday Sept 25 at Mc Nary's Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. 458 College St. Please wear masks. Service will be Saturday Sept 26 at St Joseph's Cemetery at 10 a.m. 860 West St. Please wear masks.