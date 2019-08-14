|
Ramon Sanchez Cadena, 84, passed away peacefully in his family home on Monday, Aug. 5. Born in Ixtlahuacan del Rio, Jalisco Mexico, Oct. 10, 1934, he immigrated to the United States, ultimately becoming a proud naturalized citizen. He married his affectionately coined, "Florecita", the late Lucila Cadena, together they started their married life in a custom-built adobe brick home erected by Ramon in Rumsey, CA in 1963.Ramon was one of two million migrant workers who entered the United States through the Mexican Farm Labor Agreement as a bracero in the 1950's. He went on to become a self-taught Bookkeeper for Diamond International Corporation, the first Plywood manufacturer in California where he would spend the next 15 years interfacing with customers, architects, builders turned friends for life. Ramon's engaging manner resulted in years of informed personalization ultimately folding him in effortlessly to the ultra-local community. Ramon was a known resourceful cornerstone and constant figure at the yard garnering many a loyal friendships, ultimately leading him to devote years of service to the Gold Oak Ranch, Haag Farm and eventually the Davis Farmers Market where he would spend the next four decades imparting his conventional production practices steering towards sustainable operations. He enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of the riparian environment along Cache Creek immersed in his value of the earth among hundreds of acres of almonds and walnuts.Ramon possessed the gift of dialogue and known to many for his storytelling and verbose narratives chronicling keen details of a much colorful life. The ones that cleared the path for Ramon were his parents Conception and Canuto; siblings, Angel, Rafael, Carmen and Felipa; infant daughter, Martha M. Cadena, and his beloved bride of 54 years, Lucila (Lucy) Cadena. Loved ones that will deeply miss Ramon until they meet again are his three children, Laura Gordon (Ken) of Granite Bay, Ramon Cadena (Tania) of Woodland, Sara Kinney (Michael) of Dover, MA; also survived by his sister, Rosario Cadena Cueva; 10 grandchildren, Taryn Cadena of Kasanka, Zambia, Nicholas and Talia Cadena of Woodland, Evan, Rory, Francis and Wren Kinney of Dover, MA, Stephen Gordon of San Diego, Mathew Gordon of Brooklyn, NY, and Anthony "Charlie" Gordon who took residence in the Cadena family home devoting unwavering, tireless support and endless devotion to his grandparents, most especially until Ramon's final hours. Visitation and rosary will be Monday, Aug. 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at St. Martin's Church, 25633 Grafton St., Esparto. A funeral Mass at St. Martins will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m., interment at the Capay Cemetery will immediately follow. A luncheon fellowship will proceed at the St. Martin's Parish Hall followed by a gathering at Cadena Farm, 17570 County Road 86, Esparto. All are welcome as Ramon intended for his much-revered home to be enjoyed by family and friends.
