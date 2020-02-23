|
|
Hello, my name is Ramona Dahl and it is with a sense of relief that I must wish you farewell and adios. On Feb. 15, my soul left to be with my family and friends who preceded me. My parents, Geronimo and Salome Casas, mi hermanos, Jesse, Jose, Lupe and Tomas with their wives and mi Hermana, Lili Savala and brother in law Pedro await my arrival. I also will be in the company of my husband, Emil (Bud) who passed many years ago. I lived a long and full life, filled with joys and sorrows. Born in Las Cruces New Mexico on Nov. 8, 1926, my family was large and extremely close. My Chicano heritage and American citizenship enriched my entire life and the lives of my two sons, Alan and Joseph. Alan and his wife Joyce added to my story with their own children, Alyssa (Bryan McKrell) and Kathleen and later my beautiful great grandchildren, McKenna, Adeline and Cyprian. Joseph and his partner, Margret, brought me Matthew and Juliana and later my youngest great grandson, Finley.To Gloria, my caregiver, you, your family and staff have been family and the glue that has kept me together. Please know that this goodbye is with love because we shall always be together.To my extended family and friends who are my family too, I hope to live in your hearts and prayers…I will listen for them.I was raised to work hard, accept challenges and honor my family and Catholic faith. I leave you with this wish: Cherish your family, enjoy your life and embrace the future.Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Feb. 27, at Saint Marys Catholic Church, 1333 58th St., Sacramento, CA 95819.
W00141810-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020