Reinaldo Carranza "Ray" passed away peacefully at home with loved ones on Sept. 30. Ray was born in Colusa and moved to Woodland in 1970 with his wife Lois and their three sons, Bob, Jim, and Bill Carranza, where he went into business at the Hancock Gas Station located at the corner of East and Gum. In 1973 Ray went to the Texaco Station where he remained in business for 32 years. Ray was well known and respected in the community as a business owner and a friend. Year after year he received many business awards for customer service, appearance, and cleanliness of his gas station. Upon retiring, Ray spent lazy afternoons with his first love, Lois and his second love, watching Nascar races. Ray will be missed by his friends and family. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Martinano; mother, Dolores; brothers, Manuel, Ernie, Benjamin, Martin Carranza, and his son, Bob Carranza. A memorial service will be held at McNary's Chapel, 458 College St., with a celebration of life to follow at the American Legion Hall, 523 Bush St., Woodland. RSVP: facebook.com/events/3082801948458419.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019
